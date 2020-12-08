It is with a heavy heart that I must bring the news that Fireworks restaurant is now closed. I hope it will be temporary, but that is unknown at this point.
We tried to make it through this pandemic to the other side, but alas, this new surge of COVID-19 has put the final nail in our coffin. We have struggled mightily through this with the help and dedication of an amazing staff. We were seeing business coming back and thought we might have glimpsed a light at the end of the tunnel, but with the latest spike in COVID numbers our fight is over.
The restaurant has been for sale for a while, in the hope that someone could take it over, or finance the wonderful couple who has been running it, but that hasn’t happened.
So let me just say how incredible Keene has been to us over the years. You took us in and made us one of your own. Since 2011, we have been a that place so many of you have chosen to share your most precious moments with. A place where you knew you’d run into everyone you know on a Friday night and where chances are, your server knew your first name. We will miss seeing your faces and making more memories with you over great food and drink in front of the open hearth.
Words cannot express our gratitude to our customers and our community. We are honored to have been able to share a table with you for the last nine years and to have been a part of your lives. I could not have asked for a better city to do business in or a better group of customers to serve. Thank you so much for that privilege.
On a personal note, Fireworks is the best restaurant I have ever created, and it will live strong in my memories and hopefully some of yours, too, in the years to come. Thank you to all my customers and our incredible staff of Fireworks, for making it possible and for all the love and care you’ve shown Fireworks over the years.
It is possible that Fireworks will find new life at some point soon and we will yet be able to pass the torch to a new owner who will learn to do what we do. I will continue to work hard to make that a reality.
If you’d like to be in touch with us, please email us at fireworkskeene@gmail.com.
MATTHEW BLAU
22 Main St.
Keene
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.