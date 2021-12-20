There’s a rotten potato in the apple barrel up in the Statehouse in Concord. I’m not sure if you know what a rotten potato smells like, but it stinks. Not only that, but its rot is spreading to infect the whole barrel. It’s not the only apple barrel in the union to have some symptoms of rot.
From bills to limit abortions, to others limiting teachers, to one proposing secession from the U.S., I’m just wondering if I’ll need my passport to go to Vermont or New York to get an abortion, or anything else.
Pity all the women in crisis that will face that long and winding road. They’ll be following the gerrymander’s dovetail all the way from the Massachusetts border to the White Mountains and back, by way of Manchester and Nashua — forget about the bozos in between.
I’m not sure that one’s gonna work, but hey, they’re on a roll, so why the heck not? Why not chop the legs off of the environmental movement by limiting wood manufacturers and solar and other renewables while they’re at it?
I’m pretty sure that storming the capitol with guns, and shooting up unarmed protesters seems like a good idea to some of these rotten apples. I blame the big rotten potato himself, the former commander in chief who lost the last election and still maintains that his actions and inactions were legal and honorable on that fateful day last January: The Donald himself. He’s still maintaining the big lie; still as popular as Mussolini or Tito or — is Trump himself a vigilante?
Of course, in French the word for apple is ‘pomme’ and the name for potato is ‘pomme de terre’, which literally means “apple of the earth”; you can see how there might be some confusion.
Good thing I’m not confused by the right wing folderol that’s wafting off the Republican Party, so afraid of Trump’s idiocy that they would sell their grandmother’s ashes, for the right price, to the devil.
Lots more people were getting the COVID shot last week. God forbid any more fools should get sick and die for want of a simple vaccine. Let’s hope the heroic nurses in the rain don’t come down with pneumonia from the cold and wet.
Let us all pray for the victims of the massive tornadoes in the Midwest — not God’s will, but global climate change.
MARCUS McCARROLL
Keene
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.