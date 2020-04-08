I recently got an attention-grabbing flier in the mail from the Centers for Disease Control. I’m betting that many other Sentinel readers did, too.
On the front, printed in big black capitals, is “PRESIDENT TRUMP’S CORONAVIRUS GUIDELINES FOR AMERICA.” The CDC flier’s back side lists a number of commonsense rules such as “Avoid social gatherings,” “Avoid bars and restaurants,” “Work or study from home,” etc.
Problem is, Trump has flatly contradicted and even ridiculed some of these guidelines. That makes the CDC flier a false and a partisan propaganda piece issued by the federal government. The CDC is using my tax dollars to make Trump look good before November by stuffing lies into millions of mailboxes.
So much for the trustworthiness of the federal agency charged with protecting us from viral Armageddon.
Trump’s misinformation about hydroxychloroquine being a coronavirus magic bullet has actually killed people. So the deadly fraud of the Trump administration rolls on, pushed along by his cleverly conned supporters.
JOHN K. HERPEL
P.O. Box 35
Acworth
