I’m embarrassed.
I like to think that our leaders — whether they be in politics, education, church — are educated, intelligent, rational people and aware of basic human behavior and courtesy. So imagine my shock when the word amen was used incorrectly and a new word created on the fly: “a-women.”
This happened recently in Congress. If someone (an adult) did not know the meaning of the word amen, I know 6-year-olds who can look it up on their phones. Or there is still the old-fashioned way of looking it up in a dictionary. The definition of amen is “so be it.” It has nothing to do with being a man. And it certainly has nothing against women.
If the intent was to thank the women who serve in our government, let me enlighten you. As a woman who worked 40-plus years in a professional environment, I greatly appreciated a verbal “thank you,” especially if it was heartfelt. I didn’t need it hinted at, or an attempt made for the thank you to be cute. Cute is what I expect from a 3-year-old.
We even teach our young children the importance of saying thank you, usually among the first words said. The few handwritten thank you cards I have received are treasured. Someone actually spent time to write out their appreciation for what I have done.
I’m embarrassed to think we have leaders that have forgotten common courtesy and try to be cute in making up words, or distorting the meaning of words.
I pray the next word they don’t try to change is freedom!
Submitted,
DONNA L. SCHAUER
Swanzey
