In a casual conversation with a Republican acquaintance, I mentioned the old Billy Joel “Only the Good Die Young” lyric as it relates to the current political climate. Probing deeper, he asked what I meant.
My response was as follows:
If you’re in the highest position of power in the land and …
If you conspire with foreign governments for your own benefit;
If you profit illegally from your position;
If you’re a pathological liar and hold that “ the truth isn’t always the truth”;
If you demonize & wage war on the freedom of the press;
If you admire autocratic rulers and dictators and purveyors of murder and genocide;
If you exhibit a total lack of empathy;
If you have the intellect, maturity and emotional instability of a demented 12-year-old;
If your politics are manipulated by far right religious zealots to assure their endorsement;
If you are a racist, homophobe, Islamophobe and xenophobe;
If you think some Nazis are “fine people”;
If you are a lifelong conman and the head of a family of grifters;
If you treat women like pieces of meat;
If everything you’ve ever done in your life is to your benefit at the expense of others;
If you’re a science denier and in Big Oil’s pocket;
If you despise the environment and pass edicts to hurt it;
If you dodged the draft five times and then declare you “always wanted a Purple Heart” while you accept one as a gift it from a deluded aging wounded warrior;
If your position on gun control is determined by the NRA’s threat to rally its membership against you ...
Then chances are you’ll live to be well over 100.
It was disturbing, but not totally surprising, that he didn’t fully grasp my perspective.
