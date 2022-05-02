Regarding the addition to Main Street of a new building at the site of the former Dominos building, a few thoughts:
The idea of “fitting in” should not be a standard by which the final building design should be judged. There is no cohesive style downtown, it is a mish-mash of periods and styles of architecture. To premise that a new building should “fit in” is presumptuous and impossible. To make the point clear look at each of the neighbor’s buildings, the thought that their buildings should fit in never crossed the minds of the builders of any of those. Yet we are happy with downtown, not because of its uniformity of style but because of its diversity.
Whatever building design is proposed for the site will meet with loud critique; “fitting in” should not be a standard by which it is judged. Good architecture is more than the exterior. Today other factors must be considered first, such as sustainability and energy efficiency. Successful design accomplishes fulfilling the owner’s needs, within a budget using the highest standards such as LEED — aesthetically and on time. Principals of scale, mass, proportion, balance, symmetry and repetition complete a successful design, not ersatz reproduction of bygone styles.
The Historic District Commission is a well-meaning group of people who have power to issue an appropriateness license. This is a completely new building, not a restoration or remodeling. Architects have enough of a difficult time satisfying the owner’s requirements without losing their professional integrity, without having to conform to suggestions by untrained petty bureaucrats with silly ideas of what appropriateness is.
In the past, and occasionally today, buildings are built that are the pride of their owners, but today profit is too often the only concern. To cut costs, owners hire builders to be the designers cutting out the architect. This is usually a mistake. To achieve a building that anyone could be proud of a collaborative team of professionals, architects, engineers and builders that are encouraged to do their professional best is necessary. Profit is important but should not replace pride.
There are many esteemed architects in New Hampshire, the NHAIA can assist in choosing one. I sincerely hope the owners will go this course and build a 21st century building to be proud of.
