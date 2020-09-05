My thoughts on the Democratic primary season … but first thank you to the Cheshire County Democrats for the virtual debates that helped me choose a candidate. I was disappointed however that in the Executive Council debate, few questions related directly to the actual duties of the office. So I begin there.
New Hampshire is one of few states with an Executive Council. Five are elected and receive $12,354 a year, plus $4,000 or $5,000 for expenses (compared to representatives and senators who receive $100 per year plus mileage).
They are overseers not policy or lawmakers and do not implement. They are overseers of contracts, funds, appointments, and highway planning. Many of us do not know about these positions and their duties, but to read recent campaign literature you would believe that they have far more latitude on many of the typical campaign issues like climate change or health care. Given their actual charge, having experience with detail would be helpful. Five of the viable candidates do have experience working with detail, such as three lawyers and business owners (restaurant owner and farmer).
From the endorsements I conclude that Warmington is the “establishment” candidate and Thompson, the “progressive” choice. But I was impressed by Emmett Soldati, who seemed quick, clear, informed and energetic as well as from the younger generation. Before the debate I did not know much about any candidate and nothing about Emmett, but now he has my vote.
I also viewed the debate with the candidates for governor. I have a positive impression of both and have worked with Dan Feltes in the Legislature. I like different positions of both candidates but the concluding remarks of the debate solidified my vote for Andru Volinsky. He comes across as genuine and sincere and not a prepared politician.
More locally, Chuck Weed is running for county treasurer. As the public-servant’s public servant, he is a slam-dunk, grand-slam for the office.
LARRY PHILLIPS
171 Roxbury St., Keene
