Like many around us I, too, am worried about the steep increase in positive cases of COVID-19 in the area.
A visit to my local public library shows me why numbers are rising. Following the instructions posted outside on the library door, I wore a mask, as did the two librarians inside. As soon as I entered, the librarian posted another sign asking users to wait until I had left, since only one patron is allowed at a time.
As I was getting ready to leave, I heard a knock and hurried to leave to make room for the next person. But she was apparently in an even bigger hurry as she barged into the library, maskless, despite all the signs.
In doing so, she put me, my family, and especially the librarians at risk. They are doing a service to provide us all with things to occupy us during these difficult times. Why can’t all people follow some simple rules?
SHEILA BLAIR
119 Old Homestead Highway
Richmond
