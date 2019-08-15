Your parents were indifferent to you and you dropped out of high school.
You lost your job as a bagger at the supermarket.
You spend your day looking at white-nationalist websites and pornography while smoking pot.
You’re two months behind the rent on your ratty apartment and you don’t make eye contact with anyone you rarely speak to, never mind, even coming close to having a girlfriend. Matter of fact, you believe girls laugh at you.
But you keep to yourself and are always quiet. You assume others don’t like you, and everybody else has it easier than you, and if it only wasn’t rigged against you, you could make something of yourself.
But here — here’s something to make you feel better: an AR-15.
JACK COEY
15 Fairview St.
Keene
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.