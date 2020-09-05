The N.H. Governor’s Council (or Executive Council) is an obscure but important group of five elected officials who are responsible for approving the governor’s appointments to state agencies and the judicial branch. The council votes on contracts and most contracted expenditures in New Hampshire’s annual budget. Executive councilors play a critical role in shaping policy in New Hampshire.
I am writing to urge residents living in District 2 to consider casting a ballot for Emmett Soldati in the state primary on Tuesday, Sept. 8. This district meanders between the borders of Maine and Vermont, encompassing much of southwestern New Hampshire (See www.nh.gov/council/districts).
Emmett is a young, progressive candidate with an impressive record of community service at the state and local level. He will bring a millennial’s perspective to the Executive Council at a time when his generation is taking leadership. Emmett has a proven record of fighting for what he believes in and is not afraid to take on powerful players. As a small-business owner, Emmett Soldati understands the struggles many people and families in New Hampshire face on a daily basis. Rights and Democracy NH has endorsed Emmett Soldati as the Democratic nominee for the District 2 seat on the Executive Council, the seat being vacated by Andru Volinsky who is running for higher office.
This is the right year to bring new voices and a fresh perspective to Concord. To learn more, please go to: www.emmettsoldati.com
JOHN TUTHILL
P.O. Box 49
Acworth
