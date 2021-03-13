I want to share the reasons why I’m supporting Emmett Soldati Monday for chair of the N.H. Democratic Party.
About a year ago, I was sent home to Winchester because of the pandemic. This was right after a devastating vote to defund our public school, which sharply divided our little town.
Slowly, while being home, I realized that each inch of distance I took from my neighborhood was done in a sleepwalk. I also realized that the saga of school budgets, squeezed taxpayers, and fleeting wealth is common all across the state. So many of us who are young tend to leave our communities behind, sometimes overlooking some of the issues that our neighbors face.
Winchester gets a bad reputation, and it certainly has not been lost on me that our poverty rate, and struggle with generational poverty, needs transformative change: policies that have really not been delivered for any of the towns that face the same struggles as Winchester does.
I met someone who recognized this more than many, someone who showed an unmatched belief in our neighbors. Emmett visited Winchester three times during his race for Executive Council and took the time to talk with many of the members of the Winchester School staff. He believed in the promise of Winchester and actually invested here: with time, energy and interest. I’ll never forget when we all held signs outside of the Winchester Town Hall, meeting folks where they were and the genuine interest in the election that they showed. He told me and others about what he did when he returned to his hometown of Somersworth ... running for office, building opportunity, and finding something beautiful and special in a hometown where everyone else doubted it.
Emmett showed me then, as he continues to do today, that he truly understands the deep connection between the struggles that many communities in the state face. He is consistent about showing up everywhere and dedicated to ensuring that people everywhere can have a chance to match their values with our party.
Emmett was able to see potential and opportunity in Winchester because he’s built opportunity before, and he is ready to do it again — on Election Day and beyond.
Our state is hurting; our democracy is in peril. I trust that Emmett will be able to work with everyone who is engaged in New Hampshire politics, and work to try and engage everyone who is not.
CONOR HILL
Ashuelot
