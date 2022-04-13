It’s hard to counter the regular articles on “global warming,” including a half page of propaganda (The Sentinel, April 8) in 400 words, so I’ll just offer a few quick points about the real value of the solar electricity produced by Sun Moon Farm in Rindge.
A quick glance at your electric bill, which breaks down your cost between the production of electricity and its distribution to your home, is enlightening. My bill shows the production is only 5 cents per KWH, but getting it to me regularly is 10 cents per KWH. And, the utility must also take any excess production (from roof panels), and redistribute it around the system.
Electrons must be used immediately, if not sooner! Despite these excessive distribution expenses, net metering returns to you the full 15 cents per KWH. Such a deal!
To add insult to injury, solar panels do not supply electricity 24 hours each day. They supply electricity only in the daytime, and only when the sun shines. Coal, gas and nukes are required to “cover” the outages from the panels. And these coal, gas and nuke facilities need to be “ready, willing and able,” 24 hours a day (and night), every day. Your net-metered electrons are close to worthless, and the utility loses 10-15 cents per KWH on your electrons.
So the deliberately misleading propaganda piece in the April 8 Sentinel was merely free advertising for the producers and installers of solar panels. Any homeowner who wastes money on solar panels, screws their neighbors who pay your “savings.” You owe your neighboring Samaritans lots of free parties to thank them.
I tried to write responses to the unsupportable and occasionally absurd comments in the April 11 Sentinel by Rachel Cleetus, but I would exceed the Sentinel word limit, which limit seems to apply only to the factual side of the argument.
