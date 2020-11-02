I assume the claimed “30 Megawatt” Chinook Solar array in Fitzwilliam produces 30 megawatts at noon on sunny days. If so, it will average only 6 Mw over a 24-hour day.
If it takes 100 acres to get only 6 Mw of electricity, that means it will require 167 times the acreage, or 16,700 acres, to generate the 1,000 Megawatts of a large, electric generating facility such as Seabrook.
At 640 acres to a square mile, such a “green” replacement would cover over 26 square miles.
Which state parks do we clear-cut for such greeniness?
FRED WARD
386 Route 123 South
Stoddard
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.