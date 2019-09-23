Socialism sells. One might even say that socialism has become big business — which is what it would quite literally become if it were to gain control of America, thereby coming to embody everything its most passionate adherents claim to detest.
It’s fitting, then, that its current representative is an appropriately paradoxical figure: Bernie Sanders, an aging career bureaucrat who became a millionaire during his many decades in public office, making him an effective stereotype of exactly what he claims to be running against.
Nationalism is “hot” right now, as well. When the two crop up as political opponents at the same time, what happens next is generally not pretty, to put it mildly. In fact, nationalism and socialism together have slain more people than every previous religion, every previous environmental disaster and every previous plague, combined.
The past couple generations of Americans are among the most facile, ignorant people ever bred by civilization, and they are beginning to get curious about these two destructive ideologies, like spoiled children looking for new fires to play with. Most empty of all is the football-stadium chant that one must “choose sides” from these two senile behemoths, that now provide the core emotional fuel of our only major political parties.
Lost in all this is the historical, classical and literary knowledge of an ongoing tragedy: that governments, economies and nations can never be better than necessary evils, and that making them the focus of one’s idealism and the home for one’s transcendent desires always increases their capacity for violence, and the weight of their grim necessity, as well.
Walt Whitman was not actually an idealist, as some claim: he saw the beauty and potential of America, and believed in its greatness, but he did not believe in its perfection, or its future establishment as a utopia. His transcendent vision does not depict human beings as angelic, or societies as peaceful, passive habitats for corrected mammals: compared to the harebrained politicos of today, the poet, of all people, is a surprisingly hard-headed realist.
And it is his poetic vision that I hold onto in the midst of this stormy rhetoric: the noise of mere smoke and mirrors hastily assembled under the light of a living sun.
LUKE BUCKHAM
283 Pearl St.
Keene
Commented
