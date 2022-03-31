Social Security’s earned benefits provide N.H. Congressional District 1 with $2.8 billion dollars and District 2 with $2.9 billion dollars per year. These total annual benefits cover, respectively, 156,800 and 160,589 recipients.
Some 317,389 beneficiaries contribute annually to New Hampshire’s economy. The economic benefits reach to every community in our state.
U.S. Rep. John Larson’s, D-Conn.), Social Security 2100: A Sacred Trust Act.” (H.R. 5723) will go a long way to improve Social Security. The lack of decent ongoing cost of living adjustments for seniors has been and is a major hurdle. This year’s 5.9 percent COLA due to pandemic-related inflation does not make up for decades of record low or zero COLAs. This year’s COLA is eaten up with the $21.60 increase in Medicare premium costs, inflated prices for food, gasoline, housing, medical costs and other expenses in retirement. The COLA is calculated on the spending habits of working-age urban and clerical workers, not on spending patterns of seniors who have to live on Social Security benefits.
That’s why we need Congress to pass Rep. Larson’s H.R. 5723, which adopts the Consumer Price Index for the Elderly, which measures inflation on the goods and services that seniors actually rely on. We need the wealthiest Americans to pay their fair share into the program, which has been relying on working and lower half of middle-class workers contributions.
Contact Congresswoman Ann Kuster and thank her for supporting this bill, and contact Congressman Chris Pappas and urge him to cosponsor John Larson’s “Social Security 2100“ bill. Ask them to speak with their fellow congressmen and congresswomen about backing this bill and promoting its passage. For seniors and our New Hampshire economy, as well as across our nation, we need this bill to pass.
KATH ALLEN
Peterborough
(This writer is the New Hampshire coordinator for the National Committee to Preserve Social Security and Medicare.)
