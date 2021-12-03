It’s time to consider a clearheaded view of Joe Biden’s presidency. All we get is a tale of plunging poll numbers, with nary a mention of the obstructionist Republicans, whose only goal is to see Biden’s poll numbers plunge. They carp and they shout socialism as though the Russians are coming, when it’s bad enough that the Republicans may really be coming!
Biden might have planned better on the Afghanistan exit, though most foreign policy insiders agree it had to be done and would inevitably be messy.
But why don’t we hear more about the positives on Biden’s watch? For there are not only the big civic bills — pandemic relief, infrastructure — there is the fact of his restoring us to the good graces of the civilized world after Trump tore all of that up. Granted, Europeans are wary, fearing we could again put someone awful in power and again take away the old valuable alliances, again withdraw from globally sound treaties and organizations.
Meanwhile, there is not a lot Joe Biden can do about the price of crude oil. What he can do, he is doing. Same goes for inflation and the supply chain mess, though Biden has done a lot about the pandemic that caused those problems, a pandemic so sadly exacerbated by Trump instructing his minions to disbelieve everything the CDC tells them.
Likewise on climate change, where Biden is trying to act on any number of necessary initiatives, only to have the Republicans simply oppose everything — everything, that is, except the truly disgusting behavior by its own worst actors: take a bow Gosar, Greene, Boebert, Gaetz and Trump.
LARRY DUBERSTEIN
Hancock
