Rep. Steven Smith’s recent letter (“Rung smeared chief, deserved removal,” Jan. 28) was a master class in gaslighting.
In Rep. Smith’s alternate reality, a public official present at an insurrection is cast as a purely innocent bystander and somehow becomes the victim, while the person calling out this incomprehensible error in judgement is cast as a horrible abuser.
The goal of the gaslighter is to sow seeds of doubt in a targeted individual or group, making them question their own memory, perception or judgment. It is a form of emotional abuse where alternate facts rule and the objective is to wear down the targeted individual or group.
It won’t work. Along with my colleagues, I continue to stand with Rep. Rosemarie Rung and urge Speaker Packard to do the right thing and reinstate her immediately to her committee.
Enough is enough.
DAVID MEUSE
Portsmouth
(This writer, a Democrat, represents Rockingham District 29 in the N.H. House.)
