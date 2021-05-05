My faith in the good people of this country is once again renewed.
Debbie and Dale Smith were looking for financing for the start-up Mill Village Country Store in Stoddard over 25 years ago. I had just moved into town and donated some funds to get this project going. Why wouldn’t I? A one-hour round trip to Keene for a bottle of milk and a loaf of bread was not my idea of a good use of time.
They recently sold this great little store and sent me a check for my initial donation and 25 years’ worth of interest. WHO would do that?
Having known Deb and Dale a long time I understand who they are. We need a lot more people like them in this country.
ROLAND OUELLETTE
Mystic, Conn.
