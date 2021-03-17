Some 520,000 American dead from COVID-19 — a tragedy almost beyond comprehension! How could this have happened and why have we performed so far below the level of other industrialized countries?
One possible explanation is the incompetence of the Trump administration: Donald Trump, Mike Pence, Steve Bannon, Jared Kushner, Kellyanne Conway, Hope Hicks, Stephen Miller … the best and the brightest? Not even close.
Ronald Reagan preached in 1981 that “government is not the solution to our problem, government is the problem.” This launched the Republican Party on a crusade that continues today to reduce the size of the federal government and limit its role in our lives. Their constant push to privatize functions and cut taxes isn’t motivated solely by greed; it is also a strategy to make government smaller and less effective.
That’s all well and good, but what happens when something like the pandemic or Hurricane Irene or the recent deep freeze in Texas strikes and the federal government needs to lead and assist those who suffer? If the government is hollowed out, how effective can it be to respond when we need it?
JOHN COLONY
Harrisville
