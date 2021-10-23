Once upon a long time ago, some of my middle-school friends had what they thought was a great idea. They would each take a spiral notebook and put the name of a friend or acquaintance at the top of each page.
Then they’d ask their friends to sign what they called their “slam” book, giving their opinion of the person on each page. If they didn’t know the person, they’d write “HHTP” for haven’t had the pleasure.
I never liked the idea, so whenever someone asked me to sign his or her book, I politely declined.
When teachers saw what was happening, they clamped down hard and fast. They confiscated all the “slam” books they could find and banned their use in school.
There wasn’t much pushback from the kids at the time. I think they’d figured out by then that it wasn’t such a great idea after all.
Now we have Facebook and no teachers to protect us. Arrgh! Needless to say, I do not participate.
If you think Congress is going to rescue us, think again. That notable “grown-up” Mitch McConnell will take his ball and go home whenever he doesn’t like something. We’re in serious trouble.
SANDY GROVE
Keene
