I hope that this letter finds all of our comrades well. The last six weeks have been a dry run of communism, or more safely referred to as socialism.
Our state and federal governments and the people in power have told us what businesses can be open and which must close. The government has closed our churches and places of worship and we faced empty shelves in our grocery stores for critical items for several weeks. The shelves are still bare for some items as some people continue to hoard. We have lines at grocery stores just like in the countries under the Iron Curtain when the Soviet Union was in power. Get used to it, comrades.
Our hospitals are basically shut down to all of our illnesses unless your illness fits the requirements of the government/hospital mandates and rules.
Finally, our government is considering “allowing” businesses to open, but only if they jump through miles of expensive red tape. We see another two-to-four weeks of restrictions on our movement.
It used to be a right in America to be able to earn a living, and now it is simply taken away at the stroke of a pen, and our income is replaced by government handouts, at the level they determine. All under the title of an emergency. Welcome to communism.
The steps taken at the federal level and passed on to the states were based on computer models, that so far have proven to be completely false and inaccurate. The government knows best, comrades.
In New Hampshire, the decision of our state government has left at least 100,000 people out of work and presently less than 2,750 cases of the virus confirmed, with 111 deaths. In New Hampshire, we have fewer than 120 people hospitalized for the virus.
The majority of the cases have been in our three most-populated counties and yet our state government shut down the entire state. It borders on an abuse of government power; or is it simply incompetence combined with a lack of leadership and courage?
We see judges and prosecutors arguing to empty our jails in order to protect inmates from getting the virus. We see judges refusing to incarcerate those who repeatedly commit felonies because of this virus. Yes, comrades, your safety and security are at risk, because the government knows best.
Remember the Bill of Rights, folks?
PETER RIESENBERG
124 Partridgeberry Lane
Swanzey
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.