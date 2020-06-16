I’ve read a great deal about how to protect myself during these COVID-19 times. Wearing a mask when out in public is one of the more important ones.
That my mask protects others much more than me makes the wearing of it even more important. Much has been written in this space berating those who won’t do this little thing to protect others.
My exposure in shops is brief compared to the employees who serve hundreds of customers in a shift. I leave shops where many customers are not wearing masks for my own safety and always am concerned for those who can’t avoid the exposure. Employers who fail to protect their employees by requiring customers to wear masks should be ashamed. I have seen few signs on shop entrances even asking for this courtesy.
All visitors to Cheshire Medical Center are required to wear masks for the protection of staff. We should follow their example.
RICHARD CHURCH
117 Log Cabin Road
Nelson
