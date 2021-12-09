In New Hampshire, we pride ourselves on our independent thinking, ingenuity and self-reliance — qualities reflected in our entrepreneurial spirit. According to Small Business Administration’s latest Small Business Profile, our state is home to 137,811 small businesses, comprising 99 percent of all N.H. businesses.
We all have an essential role to play in supporting entrepreneurial success and community wealth. As many of us look to share gifts with friends, family and coworkers, we can also give a gift to our community. When making holiday purchases, we ask you to “Shop Indie Local” and choose to spend your dollars at locally owned and independent businesses.
Why Shop Indie Local?
When you spend your dollars at locally owned retail businesses, more money returns to your local economy than if you spend that same dollar at a chain store. According to Civic Economics, when you spend a dollar at an independent business, about 48 cents returns to your local economy. (Spend it at a chain store and only 14 cents return; spend it at an online giant and only pennies return.) That 48 cents recirculate through a local economy, generating ripple effects that strengthen jobs, charitable contributions and community prosperity. Capitalizing on this local multiplier effect is key to creating jobs and wealth in our community.
Local, independent retail businesses help employ many more people than just those on the sales floor. They’re more likely to bank with your local banks and buy from other local businesses compared to absentee-owned companies. They’re also more likely to hire local service providers like accountants, graphic designers and various skilled positions — jobs for aspiring entrepreneurs.
Local non-profit organizations depend largely on contributions from local businesses. This support builds relationships that cement commitment to civic institutions like schools, churches and fraternal leagues that aid economic prosperity, community cohesion and trust.
So do yourself — and your community — a favor this year by shifting more of your spending to your local merchants, service providers, artisans and locally owned and independent businesses. Along with helping your neighbors and community, you may just find that the Shop Indie Local spirit turns holiday shopping into a far more relaxing and enjoyable experience: one that rewards both you and your community.
JEN RISLEY
Keene
