Attention Gov. Chris Shameonunu: “What we don’t prevent, we promote.”
New Hampshire is the only New England state without a mandatory mask requirement. Your solution, making masks mandatory for groups of 100 or more, is re.dic.u.lous and weak. When Trump visited recently, you didn’t attend because you knew many of the estimated 3,000 in the crowd wouldn’t be wearing masks and didn’t feel safe. Why wasn’t your mask mandate enforced? Does Trump own you like Putin owns him?
When I asked you on our local talk radio program, why you vetoed the bill to raise the state minimum wage from $7.25 an hour since the rest of New England has minimums from $10.95 to $12.95, you answered, and I quote “New Hampshire has the 4th highest per capita income and 2nd most millionaires in the country.” That answer scared me as much as Trump does. You never had to choose between spaghetti with ketchup or a mayonnaise sandwich for dinner, and the economically disadvantaged shouldn’t either, governor.
Your decision to open public schools without any guidance was most unfortunate and ill-advised. I’m almost certain that your children go to a nice, safe private school, so why should you care about the majority of students who can’t afford that option? What a terrible decision you have forced parents, teachers, students and staff to make due to your lack of leadership. As a former teacher and coach, I suggest mandatory masks and temperature taking, as well as testing when necessary, for all schools statewide.
On a positive note, I would like to thank some truly amazing people. Karen Cota, for your awesome letter (“Imagine assisting Hundred Nights,” Sept.22). Mindy Cambiar, executive director of Hundred Nights, for all you do to help our less fortunate brothers and sisters. Democrat Amanda Elizabeth Toll, who stepped up to run for a seat as a state representative, along with incumbent Joe Schapiro. She is a champion for women’s rights and will work tirelessly to bring much needed gender equality to our great state. Please support both of them with your vote on Nov. 3.
Last but certainly not least, Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She was the essence of justice and served on the Supreme Court for 27 years to improve the law and lives of all of us, RBG RIP! Please remain safe, kind and hopeful.
All the best,
TIM CONGDON
28 Lee St.
Keene
