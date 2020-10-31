Pre-existing conditions exist. The Affordable Care Act provides life-saving protections to hundreds of thousands of Granite Staters living with pre-existing conditions like asthma, high blood pressure or diabetes. If you don’t have a pre-existing condition yourself, we all know someone who does.
That’s why I couldn’t believe to hear that Corky Messner, the Republican candidate for Senate endorsed by Donald Trump, has repeatedly denied that pre-existing conditions exist. While over half a million Granite Staters live with a pre-existing condition, Corky Messner continues to dismiss concerns from me and thousands of other Granite Staters over his efforts to dismantle the ACA as a “fear tactic” — all to justify his support for repealing the ACA.
Donald Trump is in court right now trying to take away your health care — including critical protections for pre-existing conditions. If elected, Corky Messner would be right by his side, cheering him on. Make no mistake, health care is on the ballot this November. When Corky Messner tells Granite Staters pre-existing conditions don’t exist, he proves he is wrong for New Hampshire.
Thankfully, Granite Staters already have a health-care champion representing New Hampshire — Jeanne Shaheen.
Sen. Shaheen’s record speaks for itself — as governor and senator she has worked to lower health-care costs and continues to fight for people living with pre-existing conditions. The contrast between Corky Messner and Jeanne Shaheen couldn’t be more clear.
On Nov. 3, vote for Sen. Shaheen, because she will never stop fighting for the best interests of all Granite Staters.
EUGENE FALTUS
282 Marcy Hill Road
Swanzey
