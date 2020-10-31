I am a resident of New Hampshire, a wife of 26 years, a mother of a 20-year-old son, and a U.S. Navy veteran.
I served our country during the end of the cold war. Later, I married a wonderful man. We adopted our son from Romania when he was just 7½ months old. When we brought him home from Romania, the U.S. State Department declared him a U.S. citizen the moment our feet hit U.S. soil. Imagine our pride to bring our son home and to give him his chance at his own personal American dream.
Throughout the years, my husband and I have served our community: my husband as a Keene city councilor for 20 years; myself as an election official for the last 14 years.
We are thoughtful about our life decisions and think about the impact that we have on those around us. We strive to uplift people and give them hope in a better future.
I have been saddened to experience our nation’s politics being the pursuit of finding any enemy we can find. In turn, we have sometimes made our fellow Americans the enemy.
I am hoping that our future politics are not about searching for an internal enemy, but, instead, are about seeking out strong leaders who we know have our best interests at heart.
Let us seek out leaders who hear us and know what is important to us. Let us seek out leaders who make thoughtful and informed decisions like we would ideally make for ourselves. Let us seek out leaders that uplift us and make our lives better.
I support Sen. Jeanne Shaheen because she unifies people. She is the type of leader I believe in. As a veteran, a parent of an immigrant, and as a mother, I believe Jeanne Shaheen has helped us in our lives.
I am voting for Jeanne Shaheen for U.S. Senate on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
And, I am humbly asking you to do the same.
Thank you.
KATHLEEN RICHARDS
201 Court St.
Keene
