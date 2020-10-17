As a doctor for almost 35 years practicing in New Hampshire, I have also traveled across the country volunteering to treat patients at free clinics with Remote Area Medical. I’ve seen how completely our health care system is broken. Too many Americans are being left behind.
While Donald Trump and Republicans try to eliminate the Affordable Care Act and protections for pre-existing conditions, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen has consistently fought to expand access to affordable health care and to protect the ACA. She has also led legislation in the Senate to end surprise medical billing, to increase health care tax credits, and to allow Medicare to negotiate lower drug prices.
Sen. Shaheen’s opponent, Corky Messner, wants to repeal the ACA and supports the Trump administration’s Supreme Court lawsuit that could destroy the ACA and its protections for more than half a million Granite Staters with pre-existing conditions. He’s also called for the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett, who has repeatedly attacked the ACA.
During the pandemic, Shaheen secured tens of millions of dollars for New Hampshire hospitals to ensure we had enough PPE and testing, and called for the expansion of telehealth, which allows patients to safely access care remotely. Her opponent has repeatedly downplayed COVID-19 and supported a relief package that included zero dollars in state aid and zero dollars in hospital funding.
Donald Trump and Corky Messner have shown their complete disregard for public health, and we cannot trust them with our health. We need leaders like Jeanne Shaheen, who has shown us that she’ll always fight for our right to health care.
CARL S. DeMATTEO, MD
Fellow, American College of Physicians
30 Moore Farm Road
Keene
