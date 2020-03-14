I want to thank Sen. Jeanne Shaheen and Sen. Maggie Hassan for both expressing their opposition to federal bills designed to undermine access to safe, legal abortion care. Abortion has been constitutionally protected for nearly 50 years, yet some extreme politicians nationally and here in New Hampshire are engaged in an assault on established reproductive rights.
Earlier this week, our senators released a joint statement regarding these attacks:
“The question I have for Republicans is, why vote on these bills — some multiple times — but refuse to support better prenatal and maternal care for women?” Sen. Shaheen asked.
“Instead of taking up legislation to bring down health care costs or protect maternal and infant health, Sen. [Mitch] McConnell and his allies in state government are trying to chip away at women’s constitutional right to make their own health care decisions,” Sen. Hassan said.
Our senators are correct, we should be reducing barriers to reproductive health care, not putting them up. We are fortunate to have Sen. Shaheen and Sen. Hassan representing our state and working to preserve our rights.
ELLEN NEILLEY
169 Old County Road South
Francestown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.