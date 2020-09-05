I am writing this letter of support for Joe Schapiro for re-election as Keene’s at-large New Hampshire representative.
I have known Joe for over 30 years and was one of several friends whom he consulted when he was thinking of running two years ago. Newly retired and caring deeply about our community and our state, he felt that serving in the state House would be a good use of his skills and knowledge.
He had many years experience as a social worker and therapist, is the husband of an elementary school educator, the parent of two children who benefited from the Keene public school system, and has experience working on a number of causes over the years. Service to the community is part of who he is.
It has been a joy to talk with him over the past years as he became more and more dedicated to the work that he was doing, including serving on committees and passing several pieces of legislation.
I think his most important qualification is that he is an excellent listener and a very thoughtful person, willing to look at the larger picture, which takes time to understand the various aspects of the larger picture.
TOM BASSAREAR
60 Leverett St.
Keene
