I was surprised that you cast my recent letter (“You should censor climate change deniers,” Sept. 27) as a call for censorship ... “non ita est.”
I apparently was not clear. It is certain that you have no legal obligation to print any letter, including this one. That freedom also extends to your editorial license to proclaim a prohibition of demonstrably false information or comments surrounding any subject. But, my point was exactly that.
Since you have a choice and an editorial license to choose, not selecting letters belying scientific fact is your basic right legally and in the case of climate change I would add morally. So the question is not censorship, but your choice to put baloney where it belongs; in the dust bin of obscurity, or perhaps in its rightful home in the section reserved for fiction.
Freedom of speech has limits. It does not only include a prohibition on crying fire in a crowded theater when there is none but also an implied absence of morality and obligation when failing to make that announcement when there is one. Silence, in context, speaks volumes.
Sincerely,
RICHARD ALDRICH
89 Winchester Road
Chesterfield
