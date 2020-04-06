A recent editorial (“The fill-in,” March 20) mentioned Deflategate without resolving it. The Sentinel has the means to do what’s never been done: fully clear Tom Brady’s name of the Deflategate charges.
Why The Sentinel? Because the way to prove Brady’s innocence was discovered in Cheshire County, and because Keene State has folks who can validate the proof such that it can be reported as fact rather than opinion.
With a copy of the NFL’s report, you can see that if someone tries to cheat by even a little, a lot of air comes out. Unfortunately, the report leaves the impression that the pressure didn’t look right, and that in some plausible scenarios the Patriots footballs had a lot less pressure than they were supposed to have. That’s why no credible publication has fully cleared the Patriots name.
The biggest thing that people failed to notice is that the NFL science lab never tested a scenario where all the witnesses were right. When they simulated the referee having used the gauge that he recalled using, they simulated it being very cold out that afternoon (it wasn’t) such that the heating system didn’t keep the referee’s shower near room temperature (not true) and the Patriots dumping the Colts and Patriots footballs out of the bags and into the coldest corner of the referee’s shower at least half an hour before the referee showed up (witnesses say otherwise) so that the balls could cool down inside to 5.5 degrees below room temperature before the referee approved them.
Simulating in the lab events that never happened in reality caused the lab work to underestimate how much pressure the balls were supposed to lose on their own, naturally, when the cooled down and exposed to humidity. Simple math shows that doing the initial part of the simulation right would have caused the simulation to vindicate the Patriots by predicting the right pressure. There’s no scenario in which the minimum amount of air that a cheater could remove could have been missing. Thus, there was no cheating at all.
There’s so much more that the data tells us about what was really going on, that’s far more newsworthy than just the Patriots being innocent, but space here does not permit me to do justice to it. Please reach out to facilitate independent review by Keene State to validate what I learned from the NFL data.
ROB YOUNG
209 Holman Road
Fitzwilliam
