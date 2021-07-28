Seniors need extra help to buy food, medication and paying their bills. Seniors live on their Social Security paycheck and with the rising costs of food, cable, electric — everything — our income does not keep up with the increase of living expenses.
Why don’t seniors get extra income to help them live better? With everything going up in price, what do we do?
Families are getting extra help; an increase in food stamps, extra money for each child from tax credits each month, so families won’t be in poverty.
Meantime, the seniors can go deeper into poverty. No extra income for them.
Does anyone really care about seniors’ need for extra income to help them live better? What I see is: No.
This is America? God help us!
MILDRED WESLEY, Keene
