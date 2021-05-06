This is a response to the April 28 news article “New senior home care provider hopes to open in area.”
The article named other options for seniors in the area, but omitted less expensive options such as Cheshire Village At Home, a program of the Keene Senior Center that provides many of the same services that the news article describes but with a modest annual fee in order to help seniors remain in their homes independently with a little help.
Personal care is not provided but transportation and a variety of household chores and social events is provided enabling seniors to remain independent in a familiar social network. It behooves us as a society to provide less-expensive routes for seniors who do not need personal care, but do need a little help enabling them to remain at home in their community.
ANGELA NICOLETTI
Munsonville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.