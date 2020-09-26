For years I have had the honor of attending the Senior Olympics hosted by the Applewood Rehabilitation Center in Winchester. It has drawn long-term care facility residents from Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont — some of them centenarians.
This year, given COVID-19, 15 teams from New Hampshire facilities competed virtually in the 14th Senior Olympics on Sept. 3. Events such as a wheelchair slalom, horseshoes and bowling were conducted at each facility, while an Applewood caregiver coordinated a “Name that Tune” competition via Zoom.
I joined the opening ceremony via Zoom. It brought tears to my eyes to see the flag raised at Applewood and the national anthem sung.
This pandemic has been isolating and frightening for nursing home residents and staff alike, who have been largely abandoned by an inadequate federal response. It has also been a story of perseverance, as this event demonstrated.
I can only pray that a vaccine makes it possible for us to come together again, in person, next year at Applewood. Until then, government, at both the state and federal levels, must prioritize the needs of nursing home care.
BRENDAN W. WILLIAMS
5 Sheep Davis Road, Suite B
Pembroke
(This writer is president and CEO of the N.H. Health Care Association.)
