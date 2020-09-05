We urge our neighbors to return Joe Schapiro to the New Hampshire House of Representatives.
We have known Joe for many years and find him to be someone with great integrity who truly cares for others. He believes in increasing access to health care, justice for immigrants, and taking the climate crisis seriously. He looks for long-term solutions that reflect the common sense and humanity of the citizens of this state.
Please join us in voting for Joe Schapiro in our upcoming election.
MONICA MARSHALL and KEN SUSSKIND
81 Terrace St.
Keene
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.