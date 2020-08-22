I am writing to promote a New Hampshire representative, John Bordenet. I met John 10 years ago at KUUC when we moved to Keene. He was involved in the workings of the church and was a “go-to” guy
When things needed to be done, John always seemed to be involved.
He is quiet but knowledgeable. He is willing to help out when called upon. I trust him to make careful thoughtful decisions in managing state business
Please vote for him to represent us.
Thank you.
CAROL HILL
37 Ward Circle
Keene
