Sen. Ruth Ward is not like most Republicans. She understands better than nearly every public servant in New Hampshire that we need to be stewards of our natural resources. She knows that our environment is a vital economic resource for tourism and we should protect it for future generations of Granite Staters. She has an uncanny ability to work across the aisle and create common-sense environmental protections for our land, air and water. Even people who identify themselves as quite liberal should consider the work Sen. Ward does to protect our environment.
For example, Sen. Ward has served on several statewide boards and commissions, including as a land steward for the Society for the Protection of N.H. Forests, the N.H. Rivers Management Advisory Council, and on the Board of Advisors of the Appalachian Mountain Club (AMC). All these groups actively fight to protect our natural resources and beautiful landscape.
Without these groups, and Sen. Ward, New Hampshire would not be as clean, pristine and vibrant as it is today. Our beautiful landscape is also a huge benefit to our tourism industry, which generates more than $5 billion of economic activity per year in our state. Sen. Ward understands that our environment is vital to our economy and small businesses throughout Sullivan County. The revenue and income it produces is innumerable to our communities.
When you vote this Nov. 3 or by absentee, and if you care about our environment, consider voting for Sen. Ruth Ward. She will stand strong and work with both Democrats and Republicans to promote environmental stewardship. She understands that it takes cooperation to get big problems solved, and her solutions will promote business and not hurt our economy. Sen. Ward knows that being conservative also means conserving our natural resources and conserving our environment. Let’s send her back to Concord.
MARY HILDRETH
553 Route 123A
Acworth
