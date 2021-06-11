Sunday, Sen. Joe Manchin said he will not back the For The People Act, HR1. He said that is not the way to go. It means the Democratic voters will not be able to pass the bill.
Where does Manchin really stand on issues?
You are not standing with the party on the For The People Act, making life easier in voting, changing the finagled redistricting which keeps power in the hands of one party and dark money ruling our government. It is bad enough that the minority in the U.S. Senate controls the Senate without one of our democratically elected Democratic people not voting with the party on issues of high importance to us voters.
Sounds like Manchin is leaning heavily with the Republicans and not heavily with the people.
Not changing parties but not voting where we need you, Sen. Manchin, is not the way to operate in representing us voters.
KATH ALLEN
Peterborough
