When I saw the obituary for Taya Seligman (Feb. 18), I felt much sadness and my first thought was Heaven has another angel and earth has lost a very kind soul.
Taya had lived where I do for a number of years, but the first time I met her was at the Keene library. Every time I saw her she had a smile and a story, other times offered her expert advice. She had health issues, but did not dwell on them. You could find her most days outside with her cane, walking and talking to people as she enjoyed the outdoors and was very social.
I will always remember Taya and her life stories she shared with me. She was highly educated at a very impressive university and shared her knowledge often through life events. I will miss Taya for sure. Taya lived a full life, leaving kindness as her legacy. I will never forget her. She was quite a lady and human being with compassion for others.
Rest in Peace Always Taya!
SALLY WOOD
Keene
