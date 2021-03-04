2021 is the year for voters in the town of Swanzey to say “yes.”
Say yes to investing in a critical community asset, a fire station for the 21st century.
Say yes to a fire station that can accommodate modern fire trucks.
Say yes to removing harmful toxins from our town hall that make our employees sick.
Say yes to getting the firefighters out of the basement of town hall.
Say yes to giving the women in the fire department adequate and equal facilities.
Say yes to adequate facilities to decontaminate and clean firefighters and their equipment after calls.
Say yes to a community-designed solution.
Say yes to low borrowing costs and a construction project that will employ local tradespeople.
Say yes to moving our community forward.
Support Swanzey and vote “yes” on article 3 for a safe, clean, modern fire station at a reasonable cost.
Voting is Tuesday, March 9, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Monadnock Regional High School Gymnasium.
MICHAEL T. BRANLEY
Town Administrator
Swanzey
For the Swanzey selectboard
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.