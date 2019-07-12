I wish to thank Mr. David S. Segal, PA, PA-C, who has worked as a physician assistant specialist in Keene for over 30 years.
David, you have been the best provider I have had in Keene. You always greet with a smile and have been respectful, courteous and thorough with exams and treatment.
You never pushed me aside, giving me an appointment a month after I called to be seen. Some have an “MD” by their names, but David Segal, you have been the best, and you deserve to get notoriety ... I thank you for your dedication and excellent treatment!
SALLY WOOD
835 Court St.
Keene
