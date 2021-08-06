The Monadnock School Board members voted at their meeting on June 15, 2021, in a non-public session to pay out $450,024 in one-time stipend/bonus payments to the staff, using grant funds the district received as part of COVID relief.
There has been recent reporting that, due to COVID school shutdowns and scheduling modifications, students have fallen behind by an average of four months of learning. This $450,000 could have been used for more direct student-related programming or support services or additional health/safety improvements in the schools.
Staff of course dealt with unprecedented challenges during the pandemic, but there wasn’t mass unemployment in district staff, while our town’s taxpayers experienced much higher than normal levels of unemployment. Using grant funding for a bonus to staff that could have been used to pay for items that will now be local taxpayer-funded in the future is, in my opinion, a poor use of these grant funds, and at the very least should have been publicly noticed and debated.
Additionally, while the non-public session minutes of the meeting where this vote occurred capture the vote outcome and a brief summary of the discussion, as legally required, they are missing the full detail of the discussion and any supporting information that may have been presented to defend this expenditure. I reached out to both of my town’s school board representatives through email on July 16 for clarification on this vote and if in fact it legally had to be done in a non-public session. As of Aug. 2, I still have received no reply from either.
I believe the board went into non-public session using too broad of an interpretation of “… the compensation of any public employee,” as normal stipend amounts for staff members are regularly discussed in public sessions, yet a $450,000 stipend was done out of view of the public. I believe this non-public clause is there to protect an individually named employee not all employees as a group.
I asked my representatives if the school district’s attorney was consulted on correct procedure or if they had, on their own, decided to go into non-public. Over two weeks later, I am still waiting for a response.
The taxpayers of the district deserve more transparency from their board and the students of the district deserve the improved programming/technology or health/safety improvements that this $450,000 could have provided.
ADAM HOPKINS
Troy
(This writer is chairman of the Monadnock Regional School District Budget Committee.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.