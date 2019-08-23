I have been a subscriber to the Keene Sentinel for many years, and lately I have been greatly frustrated with the increase in mistakes (spelling, grammar, omissions, etc.).
Reading the weekend edition today, I was annoyed to notice at least two glaring errors.
First, on page C2, Insights: An incomplete headline. It reads “Savvy Senior: Is pet insurance a good idea for”
What happened to the last word? And where is the question mark?
Second, on page B6, Nation/World: In the article from The Washington Post, headlined “Israel reverses course; Tlaib skips visit.” The article ends in the middle of a sentence, with no indication where the rest of the article is.
Does any human eye look at the paper before it goes to press and lands on our front doorstep? Technology is wonderful, but it seems the more we have the less we can communicate!
Yours truly,
CATHERINE BEHRENS
54 School St.
Keene
