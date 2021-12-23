The hard part about living at this time is the powerlessness. The pandemic and climate change are beyond our ability to control them, and that gives us anxiety and dread. Humans seek and enjoy mastery over their environment, and when we are victimized instead of dominant, and events are uncertain rather than regulated, it makes us nervous. As it should.
That malaise affects all facets of life. Time for survival skills. Find an activity that brings you relief. If you can distract yourself by engaging in something that takes you out of reality for a time, hopefully, living at this time will go better.
Just make sure you come back to reality.
JACK COEY
Keene
