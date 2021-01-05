After reading Fred Parsells’ letter about the lack of emergency vet service in the area (“Emergency vet service is needed,” Dec. 28), I had to express my strong agreement with him.
This past July, late on a Sunday night, our beloved lab Belle began having seizures. After finding out there was no emergency vet service nearby we ended up taking Belle to CAVES in Concord, driving an hour through a thunderstorm and listening to our girl seize all the way there. She had a 104.5-degree temperature when she was finally examined. She died two days later.
My wife and I can’t stop thinking that if care had been available locally Belle might still be with us.
GARY PUFFER
176 Elm St.
Keene
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.