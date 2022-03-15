I don’t think New Hampshire welcomes the Free State project any more than the Ukraine people are welcoming the Russians. One has only to look at the 13 legislators that turned their backs on their oath to both the New Hampshire and U.S. Constitution to realize that they do not speak for either the Legislature or the people of New Hampshire.
Of course I am referring to CACR32, commonly called the New Hampshire secessionist bill. With major holes in the bill regarding just about every aspect of becoming a sovereign nation, the bill wisely came out of committee with a 21-0 recommendation of “inexpedient to legislate” or ITL.
On the floor, the Republicans made a cowardly motion to table the bill, which would have had the effect of killing the bill while hiding the secessionists within their ranks. Clearly, Republicans were placing party loyalty above principles. With three exceptions, nearly every Democrat, 161 in total, proudly voted to block the tabling motion. Predictably, enough Free Staters joined to block, which failed 163 for and 170 against the motion to table.
Republicans then repeatedly stated how ashamed they felt in having to vote on this bill. Despite Republican desire to hide behind a division vote, the Democrats insisted on a roll call as New Hampshire voters deserve to know if their legislator is willing to abandon their oath of office and shred our Democracy. Shouldn’t Republicans be more ashamed of defending these people rather than having to vote on their bills?
Rather than feel ashamed, I’d suggest that these bellyaching Republicans should take a close look at their record and ask if they have enabled this decline with their own bad bills. Otherwise, get ready to be ashamed a whole bunch more because these secessionists will be back again and again with worse legislation to dismantle our schools, intimidate our teachers, restrict women’s health rights, rob taxpayers to covering their bad investments, refuse to raise our minimum wage to a living wage, and ravage both our environment and our economy.
Also, I would suggest this to the voters of our fair state. Can’t New Hampshire do better, and don’t our children deserve better?
LUCIUS PARSHALL
Marlborough
(This writer, a Democrat, represents Cheshire District 10 in te N.H. House.)
