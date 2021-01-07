The N.H. Site Evaluation Committee exists to bring a wide range of expertise to evaluate large, complex projects, such as the Antrim Wind project, which it approved despite mountains of evidence that the project would violate legal limits on noise, shadow flicker and lighting.
Since it commenced operation over a year ago, it has violated all three limits, which led to complaints from neighbors, and to a meeting of the SEC on July 29, after which the SEC agreed to consider these issues and schedule another meeting in a few weeks. Many participants at that meeting sent follow-up questions to various members of the SEC.
After waiting many weeks without any response, nor any notice of a followup meeting, an inquiry received an email (on Dec. 17) from the SEC’s attorney: “A public meeting of the SEC was noticed on Nov. 17 and held on Nov. 23 ...”
While the SEC had everyone’s email, and had made a regular habit of including the opposition on such notices, they noticed this meeting only on their website (which everybody in the state reads breathlessly over their morning coffee). The committee acknowledged its complete incompetence by retreating to this clandestine strategy. Adding insult to injury, the transcript of their clandestine November meeting, including attendees, has not yet been made available.
The were two “public members” of the committee at the July/November meetings: Susan V. Duprey (sduprey31@gmail.com) and George I. Kassas (george@biremesystems.com). Did these public representatives notice there were no members of the real “public” (including the dozens of neighbors who had previously attended and testified) at the November meeting, or question the clandestine way the November meeting was noticed?
The SEC surely coordinated with Antrim Wind and its consultants/attorneys, but kept the neighbors in the dark. Its officially-appointed “public” members ceded any further claim to represent the public, and must resign.
And to all SEC members: Have you no shame?
FRED WARD
386 Route 123 South, Stoddard
