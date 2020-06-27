Are Americans proud that we lead the world in COVID-19 deaths? Do they hate science?
Studies have shown that masks work in halting the spread of COVID-19 (from 17 percent transmission rate to 3 percent). Going to a grocery store today during their so-called time reserved for at-risk groups, half the customers went without masks, along with a couple of associates.
Ignorance and lack of commitment is killing us.
Science is not political until politicians make it so.
MATTHEW KAMARCK
P.O. Box 542
Marlow
