Ben Robertson’s letter (“Keene mask ordinance would be overreach”) in the Aug. 4 Sentinel is an example of the need for residents to stay on top of the rapidly forming scientific consensus about the best way to protect ourselves and our loved ones from COVID-19.
Although in April the New England Journal of Medicine contained an article that stated masking “offers little, if any, protection from infection,” relative to passing encounters in public spaces, a July 3 clarification by the authors of that article emphatically states that “we therefore strongly support the calls of public health agencies for all people to wear masks when circumstances compel them to be within 6 ft of others for sustained periods.”
The University of Minnesota’s CIDRAP site, also referenced by Robertson, likewise states prominently on its home page that “Dr. Osterholm clarifies that he supports the wearing of cloth face coverings in public and urges people to stop citing CIDRAP and him as grounds for not wearing masks, but he also asks that advocates not use poorly conducted studies to support their use.”
And, according to their July 14 statement, the CDC “reviewed the latest science and affirms that cloth face coverings are a critical tool in the fight against COVID-19 that could reduce the spread of the disease, particularly when used universally within communities.
“There is increasing evidence that cloth face coverings help prevent people who have COVID-19 from spreading the virus to others.” Additionally, the WHO’s July 9 brief confirms the likelihood that asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic people can infect others.
A study published on July 6 in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences “found that silent transmission could be responsible for half of COVID-19 cases.” If you wait until you feel sick or someone looks sick to take precautions, you could be too late.
The overwhelming consensus is that masks for everyone are our best protection. Keene should trust the science and adopt the mask mandate.
ANN CARLSON
222 West St.
Keene
(Note: This letter was submitted the day before the City Council passed its mask ordinance.)
