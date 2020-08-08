What strikes me most about the political climate today is the lack of common sense — pragmatism in public discourse. Instead, we have shaming, labeling and obfuscation. Issues that require a deep investigation of the facts never penetrate beyond rhetoric.
So it is with sending children back to school in the midst of an epidemic.
‘What do parents want?’ is not how public policy should be made. We should look at the science.
We know that most people live isolated from their neighbors here in New Hampshire and that children attending school congregate and then disperse back to their homes. This is an obvious way to spread a virus.
So how do we protect parents and teachers?
The only answer here is to test the children for the virus and quarantine those infected and their families, and repeat this process again and again until either an effective treatment or vaccine is developed to stop the epidemic.
Today we have the advantage of a low infection rate, but we will lose that advantage the moment schools open without this testing protocol in place.
So let us hope local school boards do their homework.
PAUL FIONDELLA
P.O. Box 769
Stoddard
